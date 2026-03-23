Blockchain sleuth ZachXBT said on Monday he uncovered a coordinated network of accounts on X using exaggerated or fake war and geopolitical posts to lure users into crypto scams.

The investigation identified more than 10 linked X accounts allegedly purchased with follower bases that pushed sensational content and scam links, according to an X thread and screenshots shared by ZachXBT.

The fake accounts used AI to impersonate prominent social media influencers such as Mario Nawfal, flooding X with “doomposts” and driving engagement before promoting fake crypto giveaways and pump-and-dump token schemes. “Onchain evidence suggests the scheme profited six figures,” ZachXBT said, adding that the group has been farming engagement and may be preparing another scam.

The report highlights the persistent problem of fake accounts and bot activity on social media platforms like X, even as the company says it is taking steps to combat such behavior.

Scam mechanics based on viral geopolitical posts

According to ZachXBT, the scheme started with accounts that had existing followers. These accounts repeatedly posted exaggerated war or political content, often sensational or misleading, which quickly went viral and attracted millions of views.

Once attention peaked, the fake accounts pivoted to promote fraudulent token giveaways or scam tokens. One such promotion involved the pump-and-dump crypto scam referred to as Oramama on Feb. 22, ZachXBT noted.

ZachXBT spotted numerous large accounts in the replies and quotes that fell for the engagement bait, only to boost the post’s reach unknowingly.

Social media’s scam problem persists despite platform changes

The revelation comes as social media platforms like X have been trying to clamp down on bots and scam activity.

Last month, X’s product chief Nikita Bier announced enhanced anti‑bot detection and removal measures, along with user flags for AI‑generated content, as part of broader efforts to curb automated spam and misinformation.

Still, the ZachXBT findings expose how quickly coordinated accounts can build engagement and mislead users.

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The investigator suggested that platform manipulation should lead to bans and legal consequences, calling social media users to review recent posts and account details before engaging with any content.

ZachXBT also shared a list of X users he believes to be involved in the scam in case they change usernames or deactivate their accounts.

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