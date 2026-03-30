Bitcoin (BTC) cooled its modest rebound at Monday’s Wall Street open as oil stayed above $100 per barrel.

Key points:

Bitcoin preserves a rebound from its lowest levels of March so far.

Analysis describes “notable” BTC price strength versus other macro assets.

A trader sees accumulation opportunities throughout the lower end of the current trading range.

Analysis: Bitcoin preserving $65,000 “notable”

Data from TradingView showed 2% daily gains holding at the time of writing after a trip to new March lows of $65,000.



Iran tensions continued to fuel market volatility, with US President Donald Trump delivering fresh ultimatums over the Strait of Hormuz blockade while keeping details sparse.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump demanded that Hormuz be “immediately ‘Open for Business’” while threatening renewed attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure.



Iran in turn suggested that markets discount news delivered prior to the open as a “reverse indicator.”

“We are in the most unusual times in market history,” trading resource The Kobeissi Letter responded in analysis on X.

S&P 500 futures 30-minute chart. Source: The Kobeissi Letter/X



Oil preserved the $100 mark into Monday, while US stocks struggled to make gains as the week began.

CFDs on WTI crude oil four-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



Commenting on BTC price action, trading company QCP Capital maintained the view that despite its losses, BTC/USD was still weathering the macro storm impressively.

“BTC has outperformed both gold and major equities since the Iran conflict began, even as traditional markets have struggled under geopolitical pressure,” it wrote in its latest “Market Color” update.

QCP said it was “notable” that the $65,000-$70,000 range was holding.



BTC price perspectives brighten

Continuing the more positive tone, crypto trader Michaël Van de Poppe called the lower end of Bitcoin’s local range an “entry zone.”

Related: Six straight months of losses? Five things to know in Bitcoin this week

“Great bounce upwards, but nothing confirmed as of yet on Bitcoin. All depends on macroeconomic events; however, I'd rather see a breakout above $71K for confirmation,” he told X followers about the rebound from the March lows.

“On the other hand, a classic little sweep to $65K just before the push upwards would signal that we're going to get that momentum. Clearly, the lower end of the range is the entry zone. Also, clearly, over a longer timeframe, this is a very cheap opportunity to accumulate more Bitcoin.”

BTC/USDT one-day chart. Source: Michaël Van de Poppe/X



Cointelegraph continues to report on trader consensus over a fresh leg down for BTC/USD as its bear flag breaks down for the second time in 2026.