BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) recorded its largest daily outflow since June on Monday as US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) kicked off November with further withdrawals.

The funds recorded $398.6 million in net outflows, led by $405.3 million from IBIT, according to Farside Investors data.

IBIT’s outflow was its largest since June 26, when investors pulled $444.5 million. Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) attracted $6.7 million on Monday, partially offsetting the outflows.

The withdrawals followed $515 million in net outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs in October. The funds have recorded around $38 million in net outflows so far in 2026.

“I wouldn’t interpret these outflows as a rejection of digital assets,” Edwin Mata, CEO of tokenization company Brickken, said in commentary published Monday. “Investors reduce exposure when uncertainty rises, particularly after an event that raises questions about the security of market infrastructure.”

The withdrawals came amid broader crypto market volatility following the $6.3 billion Binance hack.

Bitcoin briefly fell below $76,400 on Monday, its lowest level since August, according to CoinGecko. The cryptocurrency traded at around $76,600 at publication, down 3.7% over the past seven days.

US spot Ether (ETH) ETFs also recorded about $140 million in net outflows on Monday, extending their losing streak to six trading days after posting a record $1.61 billion in monthly outflows in October, according to SoSoValue data.

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