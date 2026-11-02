Bitcoin’s narrowing price swings may also be making seasonal trends less pronounced, Yang said. Its typical monthly move has declined from 14% between 2013 and 2016 to 9.6% since 2024, leaving less room for sharp seasonal rallies, he added.
Analysts also pointed to institutional investment and broader economic conditions as increasingly important influences on Bitcoin’s price.
Justin d’Anethan, head of research at Arctic Digital, pointed to exchange-traded fund (ETF) flows and corporate Bitcoin buyers, saying their investment decisions are shaped more by liquidity, interest rates and investment mandates than seasonal trading narratives.
Related: Bitcoin ETF flows give mixed read on institutional demand: CoinShares
US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $515 million in net outflows in October, while spot Ether ETFs saw a record $1.61 billion in monthly withdrawals.
Yang cautioned that spot Bitcoin ETFs, approved in January 2024, are too recent to assess. Still, Bitcoin “increasingly trades like a macro asset, driven more by economic data and institutional flows than by the calendar,” he said.
Despite two consecutive October losses, analysts cautioned against writing off Uptober entirely.
Julio Moreno, head of research at CryptoQuant, said October has generally performed better during Bitcoin bull markets and worse during bear markets, making the broader market cycle an important factor when comparing returns.
“Price performance depends more on spot demand dynamics than cyclical patterns, and demand doesn’t care about the calendar,” Moreno told Cointelegraph.
Related: Bitcoin risks worst October in 12 years as tech sell-off spreads to gold
Markus Levin, co-founder of XYO, said that traders may be anticipating seasonal gains earlier. “When enough people expect a rally in October, the rally gets priced in before the month arrives,” he said.
“Uptober has historical validity but, like other seasonality metrics, it can also fail at times,” said Arctic Digital’s d’Anethan.
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