The next big breakout for Bitcoin (BTC) may hinge on changes unfolding across Binance’s exchange flows and derivatives activity.

Onchain data from the largest cryptocurrency exchange currently show a cooling of whale deposits, rising BTC withdrawals, and growing futures dominance, which may influence the next direction for Bitcoin’s price.

Bitcoin whale activity cools after February spike

The Bitcoin exchange whale ratio on Binance, which measures the ten largest inflows relative to total exchange deposits, surged above 0.60 during early February, indicating strong selling by whales.

Since then, the 14-day moving average has settled closer to 0.45, levels seen throughout 2024 and 2025. The drop in large inflow spikes indicates that fewer dominant sell-side transfers are entering Binance during the current range phase.

Bitcoin exchange whale ratio on Binance: Source: CryptoQuant

The price action during this period is also important to note. Bitcoin stabilized in the $65,000-$72,0000 region after its February decline rather than extending the drop.

Meanwhile, Crypto analyst CW noted that some whales may still be accumulating. Bitcoin’s cumulative volume delta (CVD) indicator shows persistent whale buying during the recent consolidation.

Bitcoin CVD data across different cohorts. Source: CW/X

The CVD tracks the net difference between aggressive market buys and sells. Higher readings while the price moves sideways may indicate larger participants absorbing supply without allowing the price to accelerate quickly.

BTC outflows on Binance rise as futures dominate spot trading

The exchange netflow on Binance has also changed since mid-February. The total netflow tracks the difference between coins entering and leaving exchanges.

The 14-day moving average moved deeper into negative territory at -1,151 BTC on March 11, showing a sustained wave of Bitcoin withdrawals from the platform. This indicates that more BTC is leaving the exchange, reducing the supply immediately available for selling.

Total Bitcoin exchange netflow on Binance. Source: CryptoQuant

Derivatives activity has expanded alongside these flows. Crypto analyst Maartunn said that the futures-to-spot trading volume ratio on Binance has climbed to roughly 5.3, its highest level since October 2023, meaning futures markets have more than five times the spot volume.

Higher futures activity may signal that traders are using leverage and bracing for BTC price volatility.

Binance futures/spot volume ratio. Source: CryptoQuant

Meanwhile, Coinbase research points to improving spot demand. The exchange noted that the spent output profit ratio (SOPR) for short-term holders has turned higher since late February.

According to the exchange, the recovery in short-term holder SOPR above 0 across both Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) indicates that recent demand has been strong enough to absorb selling pressure from newer traders. This has helped stabilize the BTC price in the current range.

These factors highlight the reason behind Bitcoin’s current consolidation phase, which should result in sharper repricing if BTC solidifies the $70,000 level as support.

However, failure to break the $72,000 resistance over the next few days or weeks may confirm a bull trap and trigger the next leg down if history repeats.