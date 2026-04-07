Update April 7, 2026, 12:27 pm UTC: This article has been updated to add comments from a Binance representative.

Crypto exchange Binance is introducing a new spot trading feature that restricts orders from executing outside a defined price range during periods of extreme volatility.

Binance said Tuesday that a mechanism called the Spot Price Range Execution Rule (PRER) will be rolled out on April 14.

The mechanism allows orders to execute only within dynamic price bands set around a reference price derived from recent trades, which Binance said is intended to help maintain a fair and orderly market during periods of unusual volatility. Binance said PRER may not be available for all trading pairs at all times, including when a reliable reference price cannot be determined.

The change aims to address a known risk during market stress, when thin liquidity can push trades far from recent prices and lead to distorted executions. It comes months after a liquidation-driven market dislocation in October 2025 highlighted how quickly liquidity can thin during stress, though Binance has not explicitly linked the move to that event.

A Binance representative told Cointelegraph the rule will apply to taker orders, meaning it takes effect when trades execute against existing liquidity. The representative added that the feature is not expected to affect trading under normal conditions and that price range parameters will be published when the rule goes live.

Key features of Spot PRER. Source: Binance

How Binance’s execution rule differs from user-set orders

Unlike stop-loss or limit orders set by individual users, Binance said PRER is an exchange-level market protection mechanism applied during order matching. This means trades can be restricted or partially canceled based on system-defined price limits, regardless of user intent.

The rule works by tying execution to a dynamic reference price based on recent trades, with percentage-based bands set above and below that level. According to Binance, orders will only fill within this range, and any remaining portion that would execute outside it is canceled.

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Binance said the reference price and bands may vary by trading pair and can be adjusted in response to market conditions. The exchange said the feature does not eliminate slippage but is intended to limit extreme executions during periods of volatility.

The update comes months after Binance faced scrutiny during an October 2025 market sell-off, when the exchange later said some platform modules briefly experienced technical glitches and certain assets saw depegging issues after the broader downturn was already underway.

Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao later pushed back on claims that Binance contributed to the market liquidation event.

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