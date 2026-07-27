Binance’s Android app is unavailable on Google Play in some EU markets amid scrutiny over MiCA compliance.

The Binance app has become unavailable on the Google Play Store in certain European Union countries amid questions over the exchange’s compliance with the bloc’s crypto licensing framework.

A user in Spain confirmed to Cointelegraph on Monday that the Binance app was no longer visible in Google Play searches, although it remained available through Oppo’s App Market, an Android app store used on Oppo devices.

In contrast, checks in Poland showed the Binance app remained available on Google Play, indicating the issue does not affect all EU markets.

The first reports of Binance’s Android app disappearing from Google Play in Europe surfaced last week, when OKX Europe CEO Erald Ghoos claimed on X that the app had been removed due to Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) licensing requirements.

Cointelegraph contacted Binance for comment on the reported changes but did not receive a response by publishing time.

The reports came weeks after Binance withdrew its MiCA application in Greece, shortly before the framework’s transitional period ended on July 1. The company later notified some EU users that access to certain services would be restricted, while withdrawals would remain available.

Related: Regulators invited Binance to seek new licenses after MiCA setback, co-CEO say