Source: Chainalysis
Some stolen funds also reached centralized exchange Gate. Lookonchain reported Monday that the hackers had deposited about $250,000 there over the preceding 12 hours.
Gate subsequently said it had frozen two linked accounts and would cooperate with law enforcement. Its statement did not specify how much money was frozen.
The FBI on Saturday attributed Thursday’s theft to North Korea’s TraderTraitor hackers and published wallet addresses linked to the stolen assets.
The agency, US Secret Service and IRS Criminal Investigation urged THORChain node operators, exchanges and decentralized finance (DeFi) services to block transactions involving those addresses or funds traced back to them.
Investigators had observed the hackers converting stolen assets primarily into Ether (ETH) and expected further laundering through DeFi and instant swap services, the FBI said.
Magazine: THORChain founder rejects freeze request, CZ thanks Secret Service: Hodler’s Digest