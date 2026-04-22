Binance.US has reduced spot trading fees to 0% for makers and 0.02% for takers across all trading pairs, extending near-zero pricing to all users without volume thresholds or subscription requirements.

The new pricing replaces the platform’s tiered fee structure and applies to all accounts, with the company saying the move could reduce trading costs by as much as 98% compared with competitors such as Coinbase.

Coinbase’s fees start at about 0.40% to 0.60% for lower-volume traders while Kraken’s fees start around 0.25% to 0.40% and decline with volume, according to information on those exchanges’ websites.

Last week, Charles Schwab, one of the largest US brokerage firms, said it will roll out spot cryptocurrency trading for retail clients in the coming weeks, starting with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) at a fee of 75 basis points per transaction.

According to an announcement shared with Cointelegraph, the updated Binance.US fee structure applies to every user with no portfolio minimums, volume tiers or subscription fees and takes effect immediately.

The change follows the appointment of Stephen Gregory as chief executive and expands the platform’s earlier zero-fee offering on select Bitcoin pairs to all spot markets.

The platform said the new fees are supported by its trading infrastructure and follow the completion of a SOC 2 Type II audit covering its systems and controls.

Binance.US is the US-regulated arm of Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world by trading volume.

Separately, Binance begun integrating prediction market features into its main app earlier this month through third-party platforms, starting with Predict.fun, offering “gasless” trading by covering transaction and settlement fees on BNB Smart Chain.

Related: Bitcoin inflows to Binance fall to 2023 low as BTC bulls set target on $80K

Binance under renewed US scrutiny over Iran-linked transactions

Binance’s operations in the United States have remained under close regulatory and political scrutiny since its 2023 settlement with authorities.

In 2023, the exchange reached a $4.3 billion settlement with US authorities over anti-money laundering and sanctions violations, with former CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao pleading guilty to a felony charge. The agreement also placed the company under a court-imposed monitoring program requiring ongoing oversight and reporting to US regulators.

In March 2025, scrutiny intensified after a UAE-based entity invested $2 billion in Binance using a stablecoin issued by a company linked to US President Donald Trump and his family, raising conflict-of-interest concerns among lawmakers. Later that year, Trump issued a pardon to Zhao following his four-month prison sentence.

Regulatory pressure has continued into 2026. In February, a group of US senators urged Treasury and Justice Department officials to conduct a comprehensive review of Binance’s compliance controls following reports that more than $1.7 billion in transactions linked to Iranian entities may have flowed through the platform.

Binance denied the allegations in a letter to Senators Richard Blumenthal and Ron Johnson, calling the reports “false” and unsupported by evidence. The company also said it had filed a defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal.

Most recently, Blumenthal sent letters to the Justice Department and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network to determine whether Binance is meeting its obligations under the 2023 court-imposed monitoring program.

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