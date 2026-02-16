Bitcoin (BTC) saw a sharp dip below $67,400 during the Monday session open, after it rallied above $70,000 over the weekend. An immediate recovery may come at the back of BTC order book data, which shows aggressive bid positioning, and onchain data pointing to a rise in long-term accumulation.

Analysts now say the move may extend toward the $80,000–$84,000 region, with order book liquidity playing a key role in the next move.

Key takeaways:

The Bitcoin accumulator addresses held over 372,000 BTC on Feb. 15, up from 10,000 BTC in September 2024.

BTC order books show the largest bid skew in over two years, signaling a stronger near-term support.

Bitcoin futures and order book data support $80,000 retest

Crypto analyst Mark Cullen said Bitcoin may move toward the early February CME (Chicago Mercantile Exchange) gap, placing $80,000 to $84,000 as his upper price target this week.

Bitcoin analyst by Mark Cullen. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

A CME gap forms when the Bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange close for the weekend and reopen at a different price, leaving a price range with no traded volume.

Previously, Bitcoin has revisited these gaps to “fill” them, meaning the price trades back through that untested range.

The current gap sits roughly between $80,000 and $84,000, making it a clear technical level. With 9 out of 10 CME gaps filled since August 2025, the $80,000–$84,000 range stands out as the key unfilled level.

Meanwhile, the order book data shared by crypto trader Dom shows roughly $596 million in bids within 0–2.5% of price versus $297 million in asks. This near 2:1 bid-to-ask imbalance represents the largest bid skew in over two years.

BTC orderbook data by Dom. Source: X

A bid skew of this magnitude indicates stronger immediate demand than the supply, which can support a short-term upward trend if sustained.

Dom said traders were hesitant to buy during the sharp drop. After Bitcoin swept below $60,000, demand picked up near the lows, suggesting growing interest in accumulating at discounted prices.

BTC accumulation demand hits new highs

CryptoQuant data shows that the demand from addresses classified as “accumulators” has reached new highs at roughly 372,000 BTC on Feb. 15. In September 2024, that figure was around about 10,000 BTC.

Bitcoin accumulator address demand. Source: CryptoQuant

Crypto analyst Darkfost explained that these addresses are filtered using strict criteria: no outflows, multiple inflows, a minimum balance threshold, at least one active period in the past seven years, and exclusion of exchange, miner, and smart contract wallets.

Meanwhile, the long-term holder (LTH) distribution 30-day sum, which measures the total BTC moved by long-term holders over a rolling 30-day period, has fallen below $100,000, compared to averages above $1 million in November 2025.

A lower distribution suggests reduced selling from the LTHs, partially offsetting whale-driven inflows.

Bitcoin long-term holder flow. Source: CryptoQuant

