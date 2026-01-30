Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has dropped 14.5% in the past 16 days, pushing the Crypto Fear & Greed Index to 16 (Extreme Fear), which is its lowest rating year-to-date.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Source: alternative.me

While selling has dominated markets over the past two weeks, Bitcoin derivatives data suggest the current trader positioning may lead to a recovery. Analysts are now weighing whether the latest sell-off has created conditions for a relief rally.

Key takeaways:

Binance open interest has climbed more than 30% from its October 2025 lows, confirming rising activity within the Bitcoin futures market.

A move toward $92,000 may put over $6.5 billion in short positions at risk of liquidation.

Market imbalance opens the door to a relief rally

From a technical standpoint, BTC has swept its swing lows between $80,000 and $83,000, clearing a large cluster of long liquidations. With that downside liquidity taken, attention is shifting higher.

CoinGlass data shows that a move toward $92,000 may place over $6.5 billion in cumulative short positions at risk of liquidation. By contrast, a drop to $72,600 would only threaten about $1.2 billion. This imbalance means upside moves may force short sellers to buy back positions, potentially accelerating price recovery.

Bitcoin Exchange Liquidation Map. Source: CoinGlass

Additionally, crypto commentator MartyParty framed the recent move as part of a Wyckoff Accumulation “Spring,” where price briefly dips below support to shake out weak hands before reversing.

In this context, the sweep below $83,000 may act as a final liquidity grab, allowing larger participants to buy discounted Bitcoin. If followed by sustained buying, the next phase may exhibit a price expansion with upside targets extending back toward $100,000.

Bitcoin’s Wyckoff Accumulation. Source: MartyParty/X

Bitcoin futures positioning shows mixed signals

Bitcoin’s decline triggered an estimated $800 billion in liquidations over the past 24 hours, the largest single-day event since late November, when BTC last traded near $81,000.

Yet, according to crypto analyst Darkfost, the open interest on Binance has risen to 123,500 BTC, exceeding levels seen ahead of the Oct. 10, when open interest fell to 93,600 BTC. A roughly 31% increase since then suggests traders are rebuilding exposure rather than fully exiting the market.

Open Interest in Bitcoin term. Source: CryptoQuant

Broader derivatives activity has also cooled. Monthly Bitcoin futures volume across all exchanges fell to about $1.09 trillion in January, the lowest since 2024. Trading remained concentrated on major venues, led by Binance with $378 billion, followed by OKX at $169 billion and Bybit near $156 billion.

