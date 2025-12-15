Bitcoin (BTC) dropped below $86,000 on Monday, continuing to expand on a liquidity imbalance as smaller participants continued to buy dips. However, large holders are using the demand to exit positions, keeping downside pressure firmly in place.

Retail and mid-sized Bitcoin wallets purchased $474 million in cumulative buy-side volume, while whales sold $2.78 billion during the same period.

Short-term BTC holders continued to sell at a loss, a sign of capitulation, but a reversal has not been confirmed.

Bitcoin could re-test quarterly lows at $80,600 after invalidating its short-term bull trend.

Whales dominate the sell-side as retail bets on a bottom

Order flow data from Hyblock Capital highlighted a sharp divergence in behavior across participant classes. Retail traders or wallets ($0–$10,000) have accumulated a cumulative volume delta of $169 million, consistently bidding into the downtrend. Mid-sized participants ($1,000–$100,000) also built a $305 million net spot position as they attempted to front-run a recovery.

BTC price and volume delta (cumulative) between different wallet sizes. Source: Hyblock

However, whale wallets ($100,000–$10 million) remain the dominant force, with a negative $2.78 billion in cumulative volume delta. The combined buying power of retail and mid-sized traders is insufficient to absorb institutional-scale distribution.

This results in a liquidity mismatch where smaller players interpret sub-$100,000 prices as a discount, while large holders treat the same zone as an opportunity to reduce exposure.

Meanwhile, onchain analyst Axel Adler Jr pointed to the short-term holder spent output profit-ratio (seven-day SMA) slipping below 1, currently hovering near 0.99. This indicated that coins held for less than 155 days are, on average, being sold at a loss.

Historically, such conditions have aligned with local capitulation phases, when selling pressure peaks. However, Adler emphasized that stress alone is not a reversal signal. A sustained recovery can begin after SOPR reclaims and holds above 1, confirming that demand has started to absorb supply.

Bitcoin short-term holder SOPR. Source: Axel Adler Jr.

Bitcoin open to revisit lower liquidity targets

From a technical standpoint, Bitcoin’s structure has weakened further. BTC’s price has broken down from a rising wedge pattern, sweeping the monthly VWAP (volume-weighted average price) before printing a bearish break of structure (BOS) below $87,600.

Bitcoin four-hour chart analysis. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

With the short-term bullish trend invalidated, BTC now faces downside targets near prior liquidity pools or external liquidity.

The immediate targets remain the $83,800 swing low, with a deeper retracement toward the $80,600 quarterly lows possible if sell pressure persists. For now, both order flow and onchain signals suggest that patience is required before declaring a durable bottom.

