Bitcoin (BTC) dropped below $86,000 on Monday, continuing to expand on a liquidity imbalance as smaller participants continued to buy dips. However, large holders are using the demand to exit positions, keeping downside pressure firmly in place.

Key takeaways:

  • Retail and mid-sized Bitcoin wallets purchased $474 million in cumulative buy-side volume, while whales sold $2.78 billion during the same period.

  • Short-term BTC holders continued to sell at a loss, a sign of capitulation, but a reversal has not been confirmed.

  • Bitcoin could re-test quarterly lows at $80,600 after invalidating its short-term bull trend.

Whales dominate the sell-side as retail bets on a bottom

Order flow data from Hyblock Capital highlighted a sharp divergence in behavior across participant classes. Retail traders or wallets ($0–$10,000) have accumulated a cumulative volume delta of $169 million, consistently bidding into the downtrend. Mid-sized participants ($1,000–$100,000) also built a $305 million net spot position as they attempted to front-run a recovery.

Cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin Price, Markets, Cryptocurrency Exchange, Price Analysis, Market Analysis, Liquidity, Whale
BTC price and volume delta (cumulative) between different wallet sizes. Source: Hyblock

However, whale wallets ($100,000–$10 million) remain the dominant force, with a negative $2.78 billion in cumulative volume delta. The combined buying power of retail and mid-sized traders is insufficient to absorb institutional-scale distribution.

This results in a liquidity mismatch where smaller players interpret sub-$100,000 prices as a discount, while large holders treat the same zone as an opportunity to reduce exposure. 

Meanwhile, onchain analyst Axel Adler Jr pointed to the short-term holder spent output profit-ratio (seven-day SMA) slipping below 1, currently hovering near 0.99. This indicated that coins held for less than 155 days are, on average, being sold at a loss.

Historically, such conditions have aligned with local capitulation phases, when selling pressure peaks. However, Adler emphasized that stress alone is not a reversal signal. A sustained recovery can begin after SOPR reclaims and holds above 1, confirming that demand has started to absorb supply.

Cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin Price, Markets, Cryptocurrency Exchange, Price Analysis, Market Analysis, Liquidity, Whale
Bitcoin short-term holder SOPR. Source: Axel Adler Jr.

Related: Bitcoin sees ‘pure manipulation’ as US sell-off liquidates $200M in an hour

Bitcoin open to revisit lower liquidity targets

From a technical standpoint, Bitcoin’s structure has weakened further. BTC’s price has broken down from a rising wedge pattern, sweeping the monthly VWAP (volume-weighted average price) before printing a bearish break of structure (BOS) below $87,600. 

Cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin Price, Markets, Cryptocurrency Exchange, Price Analysis, Market Analysis, Liquidity, Whale
Bitcoin four-hour chart analysis. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

With the short-term bullish trend invalidated, BTC now faces downside targets near prior liquidity pools or external liquidity. 

The immediate targets remain the $83,800 swing low, with a deeper retracement toward the $80,600 quarterly lows possible if sell pressure persists. For now, both order flow and onchain signals suggest that patience is required before declaring a durable bottom.

Related: Bitcoin parabola breakdown raises chance for 80% correction: Veteran trader

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision. While we strive to provide accurate and timely information, Cointelegraph does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information in this article. This article may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Cointelegraph will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from your reliance on this information.