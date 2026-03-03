BitGo Europe GmbH has launched its crypto-as-a-service offering across the European Economic Area, enabling fintechs and banks to integrate regulated crypto custody, trading and fiat on- and off-ramps under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework.

According to Tuesday’s announcement, the expansion makes BitGo’s API-based infrastructure available in all 30 EEA countries, allowing institutions to embed wallet, onboarding and settlement services directly into their platforms. The service includes multi-asset wallets and Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) fiat rails.

BitGo said custodial wallets are insured up to $250 million, subject to terms, and include configurable policy controls and 24/7 operational support. The platform supports buying, selling and holding Bitcoin (BTC) and other supported digital assets within a partner’s existing interface, with settlement handled through BitGo’s infrastructure.

The offering was previously available in the United States through BitGo Bank & Trust and is now operating in Europe via BitGo Europe GmbH, the company’s locally regulated entity.

BitGo has operated since 2013 and provides custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins and settlement services to institutional clients globally. The company went public on Jan. 22, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BTGO.

BitGo stock was trading at $10.20, down about 1.6% on Tuesday and about 20% since going public, according to Yahoo Finance data at the time of writing.

Custody infrastructure expands in Europe

The rollout reflects broader growth in regulated custody infrastructure across Europe following MiCA’s implementation, as financial institutions formalize digital asset services under the EU’s licensing regime. Several banks have opted to work with specialized crypto companies rather than build custody systems internally.

In July, Deutsche Bank moved toward crypto custody through partnerships with Bitpanda’s technology unit and Swiss digital asset infrastructure provider Taurus.

Spain’s BBVA in September said it would rely on Ripple’s institutional custody platform to support its Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) trading and safekeeping services, citing MiCA compliance.

At the market infrastructure level, Clearstream, part of Deutsche Börse, said it would offer Bitcoin and Ether custody and settlement to institutional clients through its Swiss subsidiary Crypto Finance AG.

Others have chosen to structure custody services through licensed European entities. In January, Standard Chartered announced plans to launch digital asset custody in Europe after obtaining a license in Luxembourg, establishing a dedicated EU entity to deliver the service directly.

