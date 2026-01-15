BitMine Immersion Technology has agreed to invest $200 million in Beast Industries, the entertainment company founded by YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, in a deal that marks one of BitMine’s largest non-core equity investments to date.

BitMine will make a $200 million equity investment into Beast Industries, the company announced on Thursday.

Donaldson operates a network of YouTube channels that collectively have more than 450 million subscribers, according to publicly available figures.

“MrBeast and Beast Industries, in our view, is the leading content creator of our generation, with a reach and engagement unmatched with GenZ, GenAlpha and Millennials,” said Thomas Lee, the chairman of BitMine. “Beast Industries is the largest and most innovative creator based platform in the world and our corporate and personal values are strongly aligned.”

The company did not disclose the size of the stake BitMine will acquire, the valuation of Beast Industries or any governance rights tied to the investment

The companies said the deal is expected to close on Monday.

Beast Industries to explore DeFi integration for upcoming financial platform

As part of the deal with BitMine, Beast Industries will explore ways to incorporate decentralized finance (DeFi) in its planned financial services platform, said Jeffrey Housenbold, the CEO of Beast Industries.

The companies have not disclosed any product details, timelines or regulatory framework for the proposed platform, and said no DeFi product has been finalized.

Cointelegraph reached out to BitMine and Beast Industries for comment on the specifics of the deal and the upcoming DeFi integration, but had not received a response by publication.

Related: Sharplink pockets $33M from Ether staking, deploys another $170M ETH

MrBeast started expanding beyond YouTube in 2025, announcing plans to launch a financial services platform during the New York Times' DealBook Summit in early December.

“We’re also launching a phone company, Beast Mobile, and a financial services platform in there, wrapped in financial literacy and access to the world's information,” Housenbold told Business Insider on Dec. 3.

Beast Industries generated $400 million in revenue during 2024, according to investor materials seen by Business Insider.

Related: Standard Chartered said to plan crypto brokerage, trims ETH forecast

Magazine: Sharplink exec shocked by level of BTC and ETH ETF hodling — Joseph Chalom