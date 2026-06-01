Bitwise Crypto Carry Fund. Source: Superstate
Related: Bitwise calls HYPE ‘most mispriced’ crypto despite 77% rise this year
The takeover comes amid rapid growth in tokenized active-strategy funds, a category that includes funds tied to crypto carry trades, index strategies and volatility-focused products.
RWA.xyz data shows tokenized active-strategy funds grew from roughly $449 million in assets in June 2025 to about $1.38 billion by the end of May 2026, an increase of more than 200% over the 12 months.
Source: RWA.xyz
The category's largest products include the EU-traded Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund, with roughly $428 million in distributed value, the Mantle Index Four Fund with about $134 million and the Sailing Investment Limited Partnership Fund with around $105 million.
Asset managers are also bringing actively managed crypto strategies to the exchange-traded fund (ETF) market. In March, T. Rowe Price amended plans for an actively managed crypto ETF that would be permitted to invest directly in digital assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Solana and XRP.
The following month, Goldman Sachs filed to launch an actively managed Bitcoin income ETF that would generate yield by selling options tied to spot Bitcoin exchange-traded products.
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