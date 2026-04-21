Blockchain.com has rolled out perpetual futures trading in its non-custodial DeFi wallet, allowing users to open leveraged positions directly from self-custodied Bitcoin used as collateral without transferring funds to an exchange.

According to Tuesday’s announcement, the feature is routed through decentralized derivatives exchange Hyperliquid and gives users access to more than 190 crypto markets with up to 40x leverage.

Perpetual futures are derivative contracts that allow traders to take leveraged positions on an asset’s price without an expiration date. Michael Selig, chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), said last month that the derivatives regulator plans to allow the contracts in the coming weeks.

Trades are executed while assets remain in the wallet, allowing users to open, manage and close positions without relinquishing control of private keys or relying on a custodial intermediary.

Blockchain.com said the product also allows accounts to be funded directly with Bitcoin (BTC) from the user’s wallet in a single transaction, avoiding conversions or transfers across platforms. The company said it expects to expand the offering with additional asset classes, including foreign exchange, stocks and commodities, in the near future.

Blockchain.com, launched in 2011 and based in Malta, is a crypto services platform offering wallets, trading and infrastructure tools for retail and institutional users.

Related: HYPE hits 2026 high as Hyperliquid volumes soar: Is the rally sustainable?

Perpetual futures expand beyond crypto into multi-asset trading

Perpetual futures trading is expanding beyond cryptocurrencies into equities, commodities and other asset classes, as centralized and decentralized exchanges continue to broaden their offerings beyond digital assets.

In February, crypto exchange Kraken launched tokenized equity perpetual futures for non-US clients, offering 24/7 leveraged exposure to US stocks, indexes and commodities through crypto-based derivatives.

The following month, Coinbase launched stock-based perpetual futures for non-US users, offering leveraged, cash-settled exposure to major US equities as part of its push to expand 24/7 multi-asset trading.

On Tuesday, website The Information reported that prediction market platform Kalshi is exploring entry into crypto derivatives, with plans to offer perpetual futures trading in the United States.

Hyperliquid has also expanded beyond crypto-native markets. Data from the platform shows that commodity- and index-linked perpetual contracts, including oil, the S&P 500 and silver, rank among its most actively traded markets by volume, alongside major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether.

Top markets on Hyperliquid by 24-hour trading volume. Source: Hyperliquid.xyz

Magazine: Will the CLARITY Act be good — or bad — for DeFi?





