Broadridge Financial Solutions has launched a digital asset platform for Canadian wealth managers, allowing companies to offer cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets alongside traditional investments.

According to Monday’s announcement, the platform integrates trading, custody and asset servicing, enabling firms to manage digital and traditional assets within existing workflows rather than through separate systems. It also supports both advisor-led and self-directed models, with connectivity to custodians and exchanges.

The platform offers access to cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets including equities, funds and alternative investments, with integrated wallets, institutional custody options and connectivity to exchanges and asset managers.

Broadridge said wealth managers have faced challenges integrating digital assets without relying on separate systems, a gap the platform aims to address. The system also features integrated disclosure and governance tools designed to support regulatory compliance across digital asset activities.

The platform includes partnerships with Galaxy Digital for wallet infrastructure and a multi-custody model involving Anchorage Digital, with interoperability across additional custodians.

Broadridge, a financial technology and infrastructure provider serving banks, brokers and wealth managers, said its systems support the tokenization of more than $8 trillion in assets per month.

Related: Canada’s bid to ban crypto donations highlights transparency issue

Financial platforms build tools to integrate crypto into portfolios

The launch comes as financial institutions and crypto platforms build tools to serve institutional investors entering digital assets and expand how crypto is managed within investment portfolios.

Earlier this month, SoFi Technologies launched a business banking platform that enables companies to manage fiat and crypto transactions within a single regulated system, including deposits, payments and settlement across both asset types.

The platform also supports issuing and redeeming its stablecoin, SoFiUSD, with integrations across firms such as BitGo, Fireblocks and Mastercard, and planned connectivity to blockchain networks including Solana.

Separately, Binance launched a concierge-style service in November for institutional investors entering crypto, offering onboarding, structured products, credit lines, custody and portfolio analytics.

Other platforms targeting institutional clients include Kraken and Coinbase, while traditional firms such as Morgan Stanley and Fidelity Investments have expanded into crypto custody and trading through units like Fidelity Digital Assets.

A January report from McKinsey & Company, titled “US wealth management in 2035: A transformative decade begins,” said portfolios are expected to expand to include digital and tokenized assets, with platforms increasingly designed to support a broader range of asset classes.

Magazine: Should users be allowed to bet on war and death in prediction markets?