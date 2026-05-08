The apparent pricing error was not reflected across broader crypto markets, suggesting a platform-specific data or display issue.

Revolut users reported that the app briefly displayed Bitcoin prices plunging to around $39,900 on Friday, while some traders also received notifications suggesting extreme price moves, including that BTC had reached a 52-week low of 2 cents.

Users further reported on X apparent simultaneous price drops across multiple cryptocurrencies, including XRP and Solana (SOL), as well as stablecoins such as USDt (USDT) and USDC (USDC).

The anomalies, which quickly reversed, appear to have been confined to the Revolut app, with no matching price dislocation visible across aggregated multi-exchange data or derivatives markets during the same period.

External pricing sources such as CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko showed no corresponding movement in Bitcoin or other major assets, suggesting the incident was likely caused by a platform-specific pricing or data issue rather than a broader market event.

Revolut said BTC had dropped to 2 cents. Source: That Martini Guy B

Revolut said it was experiencing issues affecting some of the app's functionalities and that its teams were working on a fix.

Experts point to data feed error or thin liquidity

Ranveer Arora, ex-PwC quantitative trading lead and co-founder of Altura.trade, told Cointelegraph two explanations are circulating for the roughly 50% intraday wick seen on Revolut’s BTC chart.

“The first is a data feed error,” he said. “It could be a corrupt tick pushed through Revolut's pricing system, briefly anchoring the 1D chart at around $39,900 before correcting,” adding that, as Revolut is not an exchange and sources prices from external providers, a single bad data point could produce such a chart move.

Arora added that an alternative explanation is a transient liquidity gap in a thin order book environment. “Revolut operates with limited liquidity depth compared to a full exchange,” he said. In such a scenario, a large sell order could temporarily exhaust available bids and print a sharp downside wick before recovery.

However, he noted that the absence of matching prints across other venues makes a data error more likely, while any corresponding trades elsewhere would support the liquidity-gap hypothesis.

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Marc Tillement, director of blockchain price oracle Pyth Data Association, said the episode highlights how fragile price perception can be in fragmented data environments, where “a single bad print can distort the perception of price very quickly,” especially in retail-facing systems.

He added that as markets become increasingly continuous and data-driven, the reliability and provenance of pricing infrastructure become central to market trust, with participants depending on transparent, verifiable data layers to avoid distorted signals.

A Revolut support message said the company was “currently experiencing issues affecting some of the app’s functionalities” and that engineers were working on a fix, urging customers to monitor its status page for updates.

Revolut said it was working on the issue. Source: Revolut

A spokesperson for Revolut confirmed that the incident had been rectified, telling Cointelegraph it was caused by a “service disruption at a third-party provider,” resulting in inaccurate pricing on the platform. They said the company was now evaluating the details of the disruption.

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