A global survey commissioned by BVNK and conducted by YouGov found that 39% of crypto users and prospective users across 15 countries receive income in stablecoins, while 27% use them for everyday payments, citing lower fees and faster cross-border transfers as key drivers.

The survey of 4,658 respondents, conducted online in September and October 2025 among adults who currently hold or plan to acquire cryptocurrency, found that stablecoin users hold an average of about $200 in their wallets globally, though holdings in high-income economies average around $1,000.

It also found that 77% of respondents would open a stablecoin wallet with their primary bank or fintech provider if offered, and 71% expressed interest in using a linked debit card to spend stablecoins.

Those who receive income in stablecoins said the assets account for about 35% of their annual earnings on average, and those using them for cross-border transfers reported fee savings of about 40% compared with traditional remittance methods.

More than half of the crypto holders have made a purchase specifically because a merchant accepted stablecoins, increasing to 60% in emerging markets, while 42% said they want to use stablecoins for major or lifestyle purchases compared with 28% who currently do so.

Ownership was higher in middle- and lower-income economies, where 60% of respondents said they hold stablecoins, compared with 45% in high-income economies. Africa recorded the highest ownership rate at 79% and the strongest reported increase in holdings over the past year.

Multiple tokens preferred

A BVNK spokesperson told Cointelegraph that the study was designed to examine usage patterns among existing and prospective crypto users rather than measure broader population-level adoption.

They also said respondents tend to hold a range of dollar- and euro-pegged stablecoins rather than relying on a single issuer, suggesting users often maintain balances across multiple tokens.

When asked where they prefer to manage stablecoins, 46% of respondents selected exchange platforms, followed by payment apps with crypto features like PayPal or Venmo at 40%, and mobile crypto wallet apps at 39%. Only 13% said they would prefer to hold stablecoins in a hardware wallet.

BVNK is headquartered in London and was founded in 2021 as a stablecoin-focused payments infrastructure provider for enterprises. In June, it partnered with San Francisco-based Highnote to introduce stablecoin-based funding for the embedded finance platform’s card programs.

Stablecoins move into regulated payroll systems

With the passage of the GENIUS Act in the United States and the implementation of Europe’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation, stablecoins are increasingly being integrated into global payroll systems as companies expand digital asset settlement options for wages and cross-border payouts.

On Feb. 11, global payroll platform Deel said it will begin offering stablecoin salary payouts through a partnership with MoonPay, starting next month with workers in the United Kingdom and European Union before expanding to the US.

Under the arrangement, employees can opt to receive part or all of their wages in stablecoins to non-custodial wallets, with MoonPay handling conversion and onchain settlement while Deel continues to manage payroll and compliance.

Enterprise activity in the sector has also accelerated. Paystand recently acquired Bitwage, a platform focused on cross-border stablecoin payouts, expanding digital asset settlement and foreign exchange capabilities across Paystand’s B2B payments network, which has processed more than $20 billion in payment volume, according to the company.

Because stablecoins are typically pegged 1:1 to fiat currencies such as the US dollar or euro, they offer price stability that makes them better suited for payments than cryptocurrencies that can fluctuate sharply in value.

According to DefiLlama, the stablecoin market currently stands at $307.8 billion, up from $260.4 billion on July 19, around the time the US GENIUS Act was signed into law.

Stablecoin market cap. Source: DefiLlama

