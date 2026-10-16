Cointelegraph
DOGE$0.08238 2.70%
TRX$0.3363 1.38%
LINK$12.65 4.62%
ZEC$1,230.63 11.77%
ADA$0.2315 4.03%
XRP$1.33 1.53%
ETH$2,453.77 3.32%
BTC$82,128.09 1.01%
XMR$560.66 3.47%
BNB$731.03 1.08%
XLM$0.1841 1.91%
SOL$106.49 3.21%
HYPE$81.60 1.95%
Written by Zoltan Vardaistaff writerEdited by Yohan Yunstaff editor

Capital B reports $78M H1 loss driven by Bitcoin impairment charge

Latest NewsPublishedOct 16, 2026

Europe’s second-largest Bitcoin treasury raised $30 million and increased its Bitcoin holdings by 11% in the first half of 2026, despite reporting a $75 million Bitcoin impairment loss.

France-listed Bitcoin treasury company Capital B reported a net loss of 69.5 million euro ($78 million) for the first half of 2026, driven by a Bitcoin impairment charge of $75.8 million.

The impairment reflected Bitcoin (BTC) prices as of June 30 and had no direct cash impact, according to the company’s first-half 2026 report, published Thursday.

Still, Capital B’s consolidated revenue rose 3.5% year-over-year to $6.5 million, while adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.2 million. EBITDA measures a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

The results show that the European Bitcoin treasury firm continued raising funds to fuel its Bitcoin accumulation despite the accounting losses. Capital B announced capital raises totaling $30 million in the first half of the year and increased its Bitcoin holdings by 11%, from 2,823 BTC in January to 3,139 BTC by the end of June. 

The company’s total holdings subsequently reached 3,538 Bitcoin by Sept. 30, marking a 25% increase from the beginning of the year. Capital B’s treasury is currently worth $290 million, ranking it as the world’s 25th-largest corporate Bitcoin treasury and Europe’s second-largest by holdings, following Germany-based Bitcoin Group, according to Bitcointreasuries.

Capital B’s stock price rose by 0.5% in early morning trading on Friday, but was down 25% year-to-date, according to Yahoo Finance.

In July, Capital B approved a 10-for-1 reverse stock split aimed at broadening its institutional investor base. In June, its shareholders approved up to $120 billion in financing capacity, including equity and credit instruments, to support the company’s Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

Related: Bitcoin will become ‘less volatile’ and larger than gold: ‘The Bitcoin Standard’ author

1 minute letter

Subscribe to daily byte-sized crypto news from Cointelegraph

Subscribe
Cointelegraph is committed to independent, transparent journalism. This news article is produced in accordance with Cointelegraph’s Editorial Policy and aims to provide accurate and timely information. Readers are encouraged to verify information independently.

More on the subject