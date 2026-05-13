About 20% of the US population owns crypto, according to industry advocacy groups

Source: Brian Armstrong
The comments and the bill’s pending markup follow months of back-and-forth negotiations between the banking sector and the crypto industry over the bill, which stalled in January 2025 after crypto industry players, led by Coinbase, rejected the initial draft.
Related: Latest version of crypto market structure bill raises eyebrows ahead of Senate markup
About one in five Americans, or 20%, owns cryptocurrency, according to the National Cryptocurrency Association’s 2025 State of Crypto Holders report, which surveyed 54,000 US residents.
The survey found that about 67% of US crypto owners are below the age of 45, while about 15% are over 55 years old.
A demographic breakdown of crypto users in the United States. Source: National Cryptocurrency Association
The top-ranked use case for cryptocurrency was as an investment, with 52% of holders indicating that they use digital assets to “invest in their financial future,” according to the survey.
A HarrisX poll conducted earlier this month also found that 52% of the 2,008 registered US voters surveyed supported passing the CLARITY Act into law, while just 11% opposed the passage of the legislation.
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