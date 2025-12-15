Cryptocurrency ATM operator Bitcoin Bancorp, formerly known as Bullet Blockchain, said it would deploy up to 200 machines in Texas as part of its national expansion strategy.

In a Monday notice, Bitcoin Bancorp said the move into Texas, expected for the first quarter of 2026, is part of a strategy to deploy ATMs nationwide. The company said Texas was “one of the most crypto-forward jurisdictions,” citing the state’s “business-friendly regulation,” “modernized money-transmitter laws” and “pro-innovation policy environment.”

With a population of about 32 million people and the second most populous US state, Texas has grown to become a significant cryptocurrency hub in the country. In addition to ATM operators like Bitcoin Depot and CoinFlip, which have deployed machines, the state is home to several Bitcoin (BTC) miners, including Riot Platforms, Cipher Mining and Bitdeer.

In the last year, Texas lawmakers became the first to pass a strategic Bitcoin reserve bill, allowing the state to hold the cryptocurrency as part of its long-term financial assets. The text of the bill would allow other digital assets to qualify for purchases, signaling that Ether (ETH) could be next in the state’s investment strategy.

Texas invests in Bitcoin ETFs amid reserve strategy

Texas Governor Gregg Abbot signed the bill establishing a state-managed fund to hold Bitcoin in June. In November, state officials said that they had purchased $5 million worth of shares in BlackRock’s spot BTC exchange-traded fund, with plans to invest an additional $5 million directly in the cryptocurrency.

Other US states, including Arizona and New Hampshire, have passed similar bills allowing their treasuries to hold digital assets. However, neither appeared to have publicly announced any significant purchases since the laws were passed in 2025.

