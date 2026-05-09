Bitcoin ETFs see $1 billion in inflows as BTC retakes $80,000

Kalshi’s largest active event contracts. Source: Bernstein
US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded nearly $1 billion in inflows as BTC climbed back above the $80,000 mark, highlighting renewed institutional demand for crypto exposure.
The inflows marked one of the strongest single-day performances for the ETF sector in recent months and coincided with broader strength across digital asset markets, according to SoSoValue data.
Analysts believe the ETF demand reflects improving investor sentiment and continued accumulation from institutional buyers using regulated investment products to gain Bitcoin exposure. The latest inflows build on an impressive April, when Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $1.97 billion.
Bitcoin ETF inflows accelerated after BTC reached $80,000. Source: SoSoValue
Andreessen Horowitz’s crypto venture arm, a16z crypto, has raised $2 billion for a new crypto-focused investment fund, marking one of the largest venture capital commitments to the sector in years.
The fund will target crypto startups spanning blockchain infrastructure, Web3 applications and decentralized finance. It comes as venture activity begins showing signs of recovery after a prolonged slowdown across digital asset markets. While crypto funding remains well below 2021 levels, venture capital continues to invest in early-stage companies building core industry infrastructure.
A16z has remained one of crypto’s most influential venture investors through the market downturn, backing projects across gaming, stablecoins, developer tooling and decentralized networks.
Source: a16z crypto
The Tennessee Bankers Association has selected Stablecore as its preferred digital asset infrastructure provider, opening the door for roughly 175 member banks to access crypto-related banking services.
The partnership is focused on helping financial institutions integrate stablecoins, tokenized deposits and other blockchain-based payment tools into their operations.
Stablecore provides backend infrastructure that allows banks to offer digital asset services without building their own crypto technology stack. The company said its platform supports tokenized assets, stablecoin functionality and compliance integrations for regulated financial institutions.
The agreement reflects growing interest among regional and community banks in digital asset infrastructure as traditional finance moves deeper into blockchain payments and tokenization.
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