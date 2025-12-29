Crypto exchange-traded products recorded $446 million in net outflows last week, extending a cautious trend persisting since October’s sharp market correction.

According to asset manager CoinShares, the latest withdrawals bring total outflows since Oct. 10 to $3.2 billion, signaling that investor confidence has yet to recover as the year ends. The weekly outflows contrast with year-to-date (YTD) inflows of $46.3 billion, a figure broadly consistent with 2024 levels.

CoinShares’ head of research, James Butterfill, said that total assets under management (AUM) have risen by just 10% YTD. He said this indicated that “the average investor has not seen a positive outcome this year once flows are taken into account.”

Flows also revealed a clear split in investor behavior. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) products continued to see sustained outflows, while newer XRP (XRP) and Solana (SOL) ETPs attracted fresh capital, highlighting a rotation rather than a wholesale exit.

Weekly ETP flows by crypto asset in millions. Source: CoinShares

XRP and Solana ETFs defy broader market caution

The data showed that XRP and Solana ETPs posted the strongest inflows, attracting $70.2 million and $7.5 million, respectively.

Data from SoSoValue shows XRP ETFs have not recorded a single outflow day since launch, while Solana ETFs have seen outflows on just three days.

Since their mid-October ETF debuts in the United States, XRP products have attracted more than $1 billion in net inflows each, defying the broader risk-off sentiment weighing on older crypto ETPs. Meanwhile, SOL ETFs saw around $750 million in cumulative net inflows.

On the other hand, Bitcoin products recorded weekly outflows of $443 million, while Ether products saw $59.5 million. Overall, Bitcoin and Ether products have seen $2.8 billion and $1.6 billion exit the funds since newer ETFs have launched.

The latest data suggests that crypto capital remains engaged, but increasingly selective as 2025 comes to a close. Rather than capitulation, the flows reflect a market that grew more disciplined, favoring targeted positions over broad exposure.

US outflows dominate as Germany continues to buy

Outflows were broadly distributed across regions but heavily concentrated in the US, underscoring the cautious stance of American investors toward the end of the year.

According to CoinShares data, $460 million in weekly US outflows accounted for the vast majority of global redemptions, reinforcing a trend of defensive positioning following October’s price shock.

In contrast, Germany recorded $35.7 million in weekly inflows, bringing its month-to-date total to about $248 million, the strongest among all regions. The continued buying suggests that German investors are treating recent price weakness as an opportunity to add exposure.

