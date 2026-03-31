Crypto gains political clout among 80% of UK young voters

The United Kingdom’s move to pause political donations in cryptocurrency is colliding with rising digital asset awareness among younger people, according to a new survey shared with Cointelegraph.

Research by Coinbase Institute and JL Partners, shared with Cointelegraph, found that crypto, led by Bitcoin (BTC), has overtaken traditional banking products as many young people’s entry point to understanding money, risk and financial opportunity. Just 43% recognize a Stocks & Shares Individual Savings Account and 20% a Help to Buy ISA, reflecting what the report describes as a “crypto first, TradFi second” re-ordering of financial literacy.

The findings come as the United Kingdom advances plans for a moratorium on political donations in crypto, highlighting a potential disconnect between how young people engage with finance and how Westminster regulates it.

Coinbase’s vice president of international policy, Tom Duff Gordon, told Cointelegraph that the UK is “sitting on an estimated 1.3 million new voters” as the government advances legislation to lower the voting age to 16, adding that crypto is becoming an issue political parties need on their agenda.

Crypto is a voting factor in the UK. Source: Coinbase Institute

Nearly half of young people said they would trust a political party more if it showed an understanding of crypto and blockchain technology, while 26% said they were more likely to support one that backed pro-innovation crypto policy. More under-25s now recognize Bitcoin than any ISA, savings bond or other legacy savings product, with 65% awareness making BTC the most recognized financial product among this group.

Related: ​​Top UK Labour lawmakers push to ban political donations made in crypto

Crypto donations pause jars with traceability claims

That puts crypto policy on a potential collision course with the current donations moratorium. In a LinkedIn post last week, Duff Gordon argued that crypto assets “hold out the prospect of perfect traceability,” with transactions recorded onchain and potentially far more transparent than fiat currency.

Related: UK central bank is warming up to stablecoins, but says industry input is lacking

He noted that the UK Financial Conduct Authority already operates a registration regime for crypto firms to enforce Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorist Financing (CTF) rules, and suggested requiring political crypto donations to flow via FCA-registered companies, with the same caps and permissibility rules that apply to cash. In his view, the pause risks perpetuating stigma around crypto and delaying a more proportionate regulatory approach.

Parties ignore young crypto voters at their peril

For politicians, the message is becoming harder to ignore. The right honourable Alun Cairns, former Cabinet minister and vice-chair of the Blockchain All Party Parliamentary Group, told Cointelegraph that a new generation of voters is coming through with “fundamentally different expectations about money, technology and opportunity,” and that they will “reward those who understand that shift.”

He said that digital assets and financial innovation are becoming central to winning over upcoming generations, and that “as a Conservative, my party needs to keep pace with changing demographics.”

The survey also found that around two-thirds of young people want the government to offer financial education on crypto, while 43% said they would trust a party more if it embraced new technology like crypto, rising to 58% of Reform and 46% of Labour voters.

Crypto supporters, Duff Gordon added, are an “influential constituency,” and parties that fail to engage with them risk losing relevance with future voters.

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