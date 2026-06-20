Two Texas brothers admitted to holding a Minnesota family at gunpoint and forcing the transfer of $8 million in cryptocurrency.

Two brothers accused of kidnapping a Minnesota family at gunpoint last year to steal $8 million in cryptocurrency pleaded guilty in connection with the armed robbery.

Isiah Angelo Garcia and Raymond Christian Garcia, on Thursday, entered guilty pleas for Interference with Commerce by Robbery, facing a maximum of 20 years in federal prison, according to the US Attorney’s Office of the District of Minnesota.

“The guilty pleas entered today reflect our commitment to holding the defendants accountable for the choices they made,” US Attorney Daniel Rosen said.

Global crypto wrench attacks have skyrocketed in recent years. In February, CertiK found that the number of crypto-related assaults and kidnappings increased 75% in 2025 from the previous year. Estimated losses in the first four months of 2026 from such attacks have already reached $101 million.

Garcia brothers steal $8 million in crypto

Prosecutors said on Sept. 19, 2025, the two brothers traveled to Minnesota from Texas to hold a victim and his family at gunpoint, forcing him to transfer cryptocurrency from his online accounts and hardware wallets.

The ordeal left the victim’s wife and son held for nine hours in their family home, while the victim was taken to a family cabin about three hours away and was ultimately forced to transfer $8 million in cryptocurrency.

Isiah Angelo Garcia (left) and Raymond Christian Garcia (right). Source: Waller County, Texas, Sheriff's Office

Police were alerted to the kidnapping after the victim’s son was able to make an emergency call, which was answered by Washington County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies later found a rifle and a shotgun, which, along with surveillance footage and other evidence, connected the brothers to the burglary.

Crypto attackers plead guilty

In their guilty pleas, both defendants admitted to using firearms to threaten the victims in order to rob them. They have agreed to pay more than $8 million in restitution. Sentencing hearings have not yet been scheduled.

The latest development adds a win for US prosecutors in a global fight against criminals who target crypto owners.

Related: Accused attackers of Sandbox exec’s wife tried to flee via Uber

In May, US authorities unsealed an indictment against three men accused of stealing at least $6.5 million in a “violent robbery spree targeting cryptocurrency owners.”

The robberies involved the three defendants allegedly posing as delivery drivers to force their way into residences and use violence to extract cryptocurrency from their victims.

The increase in global attacks has drawn the attention of the French government.

During Paris Blockchain Week in April, Jean-Didier Berger, Minister Delegate to the Interior Minister of France, said his office has taken “preventive measures” against crypto wrench attacks, including launching a prevention platform that has drawn thousands of sign-ups.

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