Crypto attackers plead guilty 

Isiah Angelo Garcia (left) and Raymond Christian Garcia (right). Source: Waller County, Texas, Sheriff's Office
Police were alerted to the kidnapping after the victim’s son was able to make an emergency call, which was answered by Washington County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies later found a rifle and a shotgun, which, along with surveillance footage and other evidence, connected the brothers to the burglary.
In their guilty pleas, both defendants admitted to using firearms to threaten the victims in order to rob them. They have agreed to pay more than $8 million in restitution. Sentencing hearings have not yet been scheduled.
The latest development adds a win for US prosecutors in a global fight against criminals who target crypto owners.
Related: Accused attackers of Sandbox exec’s wife tried to flee via Uber
In May, US authorities unsealed an indictment against three men accused of stealing at least $6.5 million in a “violent robbery spree targeting cryptocurrency owners.”
The robberies involved the three defendants allegedly posing as delivery drivers to force their way into residences and use violence to extract cryptocurrency from their victims.
The increase in global attacks has drawn the attention of the French government.
During Paris Blockchain Week in April, Jean-Didier Berger, Minister Delegate to the Interior Minister of France, said his office has taken “preventive measures” against crypto wrench attacks, including launching a prevention platform that has drawn thousands of sign-ups.
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