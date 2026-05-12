One of the victims was allegedly forced to transfer $6.5 million in crypto to the attackers. Source: PACER
“These individuals, as alleged, terrorized their victims in the hopes of stealing vast sums of cryptocurrency,” Craig Missakian, the US Attorney for the Northern District of California, said in a statement Monday. “The scheme was not only sophisticated, it was brazen, violent, and dangerous.”
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Source: FBI San Francisco
The three men were arrested in December last year and face charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempted robbery, and attempted kidnapping.
Armstrong and Rucker are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Chindavanh is scheduled to appear in court on June 26.
Blockchain intelligence company TRM Labs reported in May last year that wrench attacks have been on the rise because of the ease with which bad actors can gather personal data online, the perceived pseudonymity of crypto transactions and the public visibility of wealth in the crypto sector.
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