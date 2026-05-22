Wrench attacks targeting crypto investors see alarming rise

MARA Holdings DEF 14A filing for fiscal year of 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Source: SEC.gov
The disclosures come as crypto-linked physical attacks, often called wrench attacks, have increased globally. The spending shows how physical security has become a material corporate cost for some crypto companies as executives face threats tied to the public visibility and portability of digital assets. Unlike traditional financial theft, wrench attacks use coercion, kidnapping or violence to force victims to surrender private keys, passwords or account access.
The filing also shows that MARA spent $3.9 million on personal security for chief financial officer Salman Khan in 2025, including $438,380 to armor a vehicle.
Cointelegraph has approached MARA for comment on the growing security spending.
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Cybersecurity firm CertiK reported 72 verified physical coercion incidents in 2025, up 75% from a year earlier.
France saw the biggest number of such incidents in 2025, with 19 confirmed wrench attacks. In response, Jean-Didier Berger, minister delegate to the interior minister of France, promised to implement new “preventative measures” against these threats.
Crypto wrench attacks, key stats for 2025. Source: CertiK
At least 88 people, including 10 minors, have been reportedly indicted in connection with alleged wrench attacks against crypto owners in France, leading up to April 27.
Earlier in February, a senior employee at Binance’s French unit was the victim of an armed home invasion. French authorities arrested three suspects hours after the break-in, Cointelegraph reported on Feb. 13.
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