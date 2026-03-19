The European Central Bank (ECB) is seeking industry experts to contribute to workstreams focused on how the digital euro central bank digital currency would function across ATMs, payment terminals and acceptance infrastructure.

In an announcement published Wednesday, the ECB opened applications for two workstreams under its Rulebook Development Group (RDG), covering implementation specifications for ATM and terminal providers, as well as certification and approval frameworks for payment solutions.

The initiative revolves around defining how a potential digital euro would integrate with existing payment systems and hardware, including support for offline transactions and interoperability with standards used across Europe.

The move signals a shift from policy design toward implementation planning, as the ECB seeks input on how the digital euro would operate across existing infrastructure.

Related: ECB reveals Appia roadmap for central bank money in Europe’s tokenized markets

Workstreams target ATM integration, certification frameworks

According to the ECB, one workstream will focus on developing implementation specifications for ATM and terminal providers. This includes communication technologies, offline functionality and the reuse of existing payment standards.

The second workstream will develop proposals for testing, certification and approval processes for payment solutions and infrastructure used by payment service providers within the digital euro ecosystem.

Related: Stablecoins could weaken bank lending and monetary policy in Europe: ECB

The workstreams will report to the RDG, which includes representatives from merchants, payment service providers and consumers.

The ECB said selected experts are expected to provide technical input to support the development of a standardized rulebook.

ECB targets 2027 digital euro pilot

The ECB previously outlined plans to start selecting European Union-licensed payment service providers (PSPs) ahead of a 12-month digital euro pilot expected to start in the second half of 2027.

On Feb. 18, ECB Executive Board Member Piero Cipollone said the pilot would involve a limited number of merchants, Eurosystem staff and PSPs.

Digital euro pilot information. Source: ECB

While the developments point toward continued progress on a digital euro, the ECB said a final decision on whether to issue it will only be taken after the relevant legislation is adopted.

Magazine: The debate over Bitcoin’s four-year cycle is over: Benjamin Cowen