Ether’s price performance left many investors frustrated last cycle. While other assets captured attention with faster rallies, ETH has struggled to keep pace, raising questions about whether Ether is losing relevance or simply being misunderstood.

In a recent interview with Cointelegraph, Vivek Raman, CEO of Etherealize, offered a very different perspective. Rather than focusing on short-term price action, Raman pointed to a growing gap between market sentiment and Ether’s (ETH) underlying fundamentals, which he says may define the opportunity in 2026.

Raman highlighted Ethereum’s continued dominance in areas that matter most to institutions. Today, the Ethereum network and its layer-2 chains host the majority of stablecoin activity, within a market that exceeds $300 billion globally. Ethereum is also the leading network for tokenized real-world assets, with data showing it accounts for more than 90% of all tokenized assets onchain.

The interview also examined how traditional finance is shifting from experimentation to real-world deployment. Major institutions such as JPMorgan Chase and Fidelity have launched tokenized investment products using Ethereum infrastructure, a move that would have seemed unlikely just a few years ago. Raman argues that this shift has only recently become possible due to greater regulatory clarity, particularly in the United States.

Rather than offering a simple price forecast, Raman laid out a forward-looking framework linking the growth of stablecoins, tokenization and Ethereum’s role as neutral financial infrastructure. While still early, he says these structural trends could eventually prompt the market to reassess how ETH is valued.

The conversation challenges viewers to look beyond near-term price volatility and consider whether Ethereum’s recent underperformance may be obscuring a much larger long-term opportunity.

To hear Raman’s outlook for 2026, watch the complete interview on the Cointelegraph YouTube channel.

Related: Efforts to bulletproof Ethereum are paying off in user metrics