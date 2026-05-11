Full steam ahead for some Republican lawmakers

Prediction market sentiment on CLARITY Act passage. Source: Polymarket
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Even before taking office in January 2025, US President Donald Trump had close ties to the industry, through the launch of his memecoin Official Trump (TRUMP) and his family’s crypto business, World Liberty Financial. Forbes reported that the president’s personal fortune had increased by about $1.2 billion as of July 2025 due to his crypto ventures.
Senator Tim Scott, the Republican who chairs the banking committee, said that concerns about the president’s crypto ties were outside the body’s purview for markup and needed to be addressed by the ethics committee before any potential floor vote in the chamber. Tillis, also a Republican, said in April that he would not support any bill without “a bipartisan agreement when it comes to the ethics provision.”
Cynthia Lummis, Wyoming's junior senator who has led the charge on the bill in the Senate and will be retiring in 2027, has urged lawmakers to vote for CLARITY on Thursday.
Source: Cynthia Lummis
“I’m hopeful, given that there seems to be so much momentum from the Democrats, from the Republicans saying ‘hey, we’re ready to get a deal to get this done’ that they can resolve ethics and that it won’t hold this up,” Cody Carbone, CEO of crypto advocacy organization The Digital Chamber, told Cointelegraph. “Ethics has to be tackled on the floor, it’s not within the jurisdiction of the Senate Banking Committee, so I don’t expect it to hold up the markup.”
Even if the bill were to advance in the banking committee and get the 60 votes needed to pass in the Senate, CLARITY would likely need to return to the House for both chambers to pass a reconciled version before it could go to Trump’s desk to potentially be signed into law.
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