Dynamic has added embedded wallet infrastructure for The Open Network (TON), which it says will allow developers to deploy TON wallets automatically inside Telegram Mini Apps without building their own wallet systems.

According to an announcement shared with Cointelegraph, the integration removes a technical hurdle for developers building on TON, a blockchain designed to power payments and applications within Telegram, where launching financial applications has typically required custom wallet deployment, contract management and transaction handling.

Dynamic said it expects developers will be able to generate and manage user wallets programmatically, enabling payments, trading and other financial features to be built directly into Telegram-based applications.

Dynamic was acquired in October by Fireblocks, which is valued at $8 billion and backed by investors including Sequoia Capital and Ribbit Capital, according to private markets data firm Sacra.

The infrastructure also consolidates wallet deployment, transaction management and asset security into a single stack using Fireblocks’ custody and compliance systems, reducing the need for multiple providers.

The launch targets Mini Apps on Telegram, giving developers access to more than 1 billion users, while TON has over 51 million active wallets and more than $500 million in stablecoins onchain, according to the announcement.

The development follows regulatory pressure in the Philippines, where Telegram avoided a potential ban earlier this month after agreeing to establish a direct response channel with authorities and adopt stricter enforcement against illegal content.

In the first half of 2025, the company reported $870 million in revenue, with roughly $300 million tied to exclusivity agreements related to Toncoin (TON), the native token of its blockchain.

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Telegram, X and Coinbase move toward integrated finance apps

The rollout comes as major platforms move toward “everything apps” that combine messaging, payments and commerce in a single interface.

Within Telegram, the TON ecosystem has introduced a range of in-app financial tools. In February, it launched launched TON Pay, a payments software development kit (SDK) that allows merchants and Mini App developers to accept cryptocurrency without managing wallet infrastructure or checkout systems.

The platform also added vault features to its TON Wallet the same month, enabling users to hold, send and earn yield on Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and USDT (USDT) directly within the chat interface.

In June, X said it plans to integrate payments and investment features into the app, with then-CEO Linda Yaccarino stating users will eventually be able to send money and manage finances within the platform, though the company has not specified a crypto component.

Coinbase has taken a similar approach, rebranding its Coinbase Wallet in July as the Base app, a platform that combines wallet, trading and payments with social features, messaging and support for onchain mini apps running on its Base network.

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