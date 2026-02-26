Crypto exchange Gate has secured a Payment Institution license in Malta, a license under the European Union’s PSD2 framework, giving the crypto exchange a regulated foothold to offer payment services across the bloc alongside its existing crypto permissions.

The company said Thursday that its Malta-based entity, Gate Technology, received the license from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). Gate said the approval supports its strategy of linking traditional payment infrastructure with Web3 services in Europe.

The authorization adds payment capabilities to Gate’s existing EU crypto permissions. On Oct. 1, 2025, Gate announced that it had obtained a license under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation, allowing it to provide exchange and custody services across member states.

EU crypto companies offering payment services in stablecoins must hold either a Payment Institution or an Electronic Money Institution authorization. With PSD2 approval, Gate can passport regulated payment services across the bloc, expanding beyond trading into fiat and stablecoin payment infrastructure.

Gate said its flagship exchange serves more than 49 million users globally, though it does not publicly disclose a breakdown of users in the EU.

Payments authorization expands EU scope

Under PSD2 rules, licensed institutions may execute payment transactions, facilitate credit transfers and direct debits, and maintain payment accounts across the EU.

According to the MFSA’s public authorization catalogue, Gate Technology is permitted to provide payment services as defined under Malta’s Financial Institutions Act, including enabling cash to be placed on and withdrawn from payment accounts and carrying out all operations required to operate the accounts.

Gate CEO Giovanni Cunti said the license positions the company to deliver compliant payment solutions to institutional and retail clients.

The MFSA listing confirms that the approval extends beyond crypto custody and exchange services to regulated account and transaction functionality.

However, Gate did not specify which payment products will launch first or when expanded EU services will roll out.

Cointelegraph reached out to Gate for more information but had not received a response by publication.

Part of broader EU compliance trend

Gate’s approval follows a similar move by another major exchange. On Feb. 16, OKX obtained a Malta Payment Institution license to support products including OKX Pay and the OKX Card.

Under MiCA, crypto-asset service providers integrating stablecoin payments into regulated financial rails must align with EU payments law. As a result, Payment Institution approvals are increasingly becoming a prerequisite for exchanges seeking to offer euro-denominated payment flows alongside crypto trading.

