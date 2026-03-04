The cryptocurrency fundraising platform Giving Block reported that it had seen a surge in donations with stablecoins in 2025 compared with previous years.

In its annual report released on Wednesday, the Giving Block said there had been a “major shift” in donations using stablecoins, particularly with Ripple USD (RLUSD) and Circle’s USDC (USDC). The platform reported that it had facilitated more than $100 million in crypto donations in 2025, with more than $32 million coming through USDC, RLUSD, Tether’s USDt (USDT), Dai (DAI), and other stablecoins.

“The trend is clear: stablecoins are no longer a side story in Crypto Philanthropy—they’re becoming one of its fastest-growing channels,” said the report.

Source: The Giving Block

Notably, however, it was that $25 million in RLUSD may have come directly from Ripple Labs, which pledged the funds to the nonprofit organizations DonorsChoose and Teach For America in May. The Giving Block projected in its 2025 annual report that it could see up to $2.5 billion in total crypto donations.

Related: Spanish Red Cross launches privacy-first blockchain aid platform

Givepact, another crypto donation platform, reported in July that stablecoins had “rapidly become the top donated asset in crypto philanthropy,” citing data from the Giving Block. The platform said that the payment stablecoin bill signed into law in the US in 2025 elevated the assets to "cash-equivalent" status, which “eliminates lingering concerns about issuer solvency, particularly for nonprofits relying on predictable donation value.”

“Even during bear markets, donors are willing to give in stablecoins — helping nonprofits avoid volatility and process donations faster,” said Givepact. “With the GENIUS Act now in place, this trend is accelerating. Stablecoins are no longer just convenient — they’re federally recognized and institutionally trusted.”

Stablecoin yield under scrutiny in US market structure bill

As the US Senate considers legislation to establish comprehensive market structure for digital assets, the issue of stablecoin rewards has divided many industry leaders and lawmakers. The Senate Banking Committee has not yet rescheduled a markup to address the bill after a January postponement, while the White House has had three meetings with industry leaders to discuss how the government might handle stablecoin yield.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump took to social media to urge banks not to hold market structure “hostage” over digital assets. Many crypto companies and interest groups oppose a ban on stablecoin rewards in the bill, whose text has yet to be finalized before a potential vote in the full Senate.

Magazine: Bitcoin may face hard fork over any attempt to freeze Satoshi’s coins