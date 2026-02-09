A wallet linked to the $50 million Infini exploit has become active again nearly a year after the breach, snapping up Ether during last week’s market downturn before routing the funds through a crypto mixing service.

The Infini exploiter-labelled wallet address bought $13.3 million worth of Ether (ETH) as the price dropped to $2,109 before sending the funds to crypto mixing protocol Tornado Cash, according to blockchain data platform Arkham.

“He seems very good at buying low and selling high,” blockchain tracking service Lookonchain said in a Monday X post.

The activity marked the wallet’s first known transactions since August 2025, when the same address sold about $7.4 million worth of Ether near $4,202, close to the asset’s yearly high at the time.

Infini exploiter buys ETH dip after massive liquidations

The renewed activity comes against the backdrop of a sharp market selloff. Crypto markets logged their 10th-largest liquidation event on record last week, with roughly $2.56 billion in leveraged positions wiped out, according to data from Coinglass.

Ether’s price briefly sank to $1,811 on Thursday, marking a nine-month low last seen at the beginning of May 2025, TradingView data shows.

Infini exploiter-labelled wallet address, transfers, balance history. Source: Arkham

The acquisition comes a year after stablecoin payment company Infini lost $50 million in an exploit suspected to have been conducted by a rogue developer who retained administrative privileges after project delivery, Cointelegraph reported in February 2025.

The stolen USDC (USDC) was immediately swapped for Dai (DAI) stablecoins that have no freeze function. The latest transactions show that the attacker is still at large with the $50 million, using it to chase more profits through cryptocurrency trading.

The ETH purchase suggests the exploiter is still actively trading the proceeds of the attack, rather than exiting entirely into stablecoins.

Top 10 liquidations in crypto history. Source: Coinglass

Infini launches Hong Kong lawsuit against developer

A month after the exploit, Inifini filed a Hong Kong lawsuit against a developer and several unidentified individuals suspected of involvement in the $50 million breach.

In a March 24 onchain message to the attacker, Infini named developer Chen Shanxuan and three unidentified persons with access to wallets involved in the exploit as defendants in the lawsuit.

The Hong Kong court also sent an injunction order via an onchain message to the attacker’s wallet, including a writ of summons for the defendants.

Infini previously offered 20% of the bounty to the hackers responsible for the attack, upon return of the stolen funds. The protocol claimed it had gathered IP and device information about the exploiters.

Cointelegraph reached out to Infini for comment on progress related to the legal dispute and the recovery of the stolen funds, but had not received a response by publication.

