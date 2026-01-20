Massachusetts judge bars Kalshi from offering sports bets: Report

Prediction markets platform Kalshi could face legal complications operating in the US state of Massachusetts after a judge reportedly ruled that residents could not use the website for sports betting.

According to a Tuesday Reuters report, Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Christopher Barry-Smith said he would issue a preliminary injunction against Kalshi prohibiting the platform from offering sporting betting for residents without the required gaming license.

The ruling followed Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell filing a lawsuit against Kalshi in September, alleging that the platform offered “illegal and unsafe sports wagering.” According to Reuters, Tuesday’s injunction came at Campbell’s request.

Cointelegraph reached out to a Kalshi spokesperson for comment, but had not received a response at the time of publication.

This is a developing story, and further information will be added as it becomes available.