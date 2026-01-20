Cointelegraph
Turner Wright
Turner Wright
Ana Paula Pereira
Ana Paula Pereira

Massachusetts judge bars Kalshi from offering sports bets: Report

The preliminary injunction against the predictions market platform came at the request of Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell.

News

Prediction markets platform Kalshi could face legal complications operating in the US state of Massachusetts after a judge reportedly ruled that residents could not use the website for sports betting.

According to a Tuesday Reuters report, Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Christopher Barry-Smith said he would issue a preliminary injunction against Kalshi prohibiting the platform from offering sporting betting for residents without the required gaming license. 

The ruling followed Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell filing a lawsuit against Kalshi in September, alleging that the platform offered “illegal and unsafe sports wagering.” According to Reuters, Tuesday’s injunction came at Campbell’s request.

Cointelegraph reached out to a Kalshi spokesperson for comment, but had not received a response at the time of publication.

This is a developing story, and further information will be added as it becomes available.

