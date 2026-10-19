Source: Dylan LeClair, Metaplanet director of Bitcoin strategy
The deal comes as Metaplanet continues to expand its Bitcoin holdings. The company has accumulated 44,000 BTC, making it the second-largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holder behind Strategy, according to industry data.
Related: Metaplanet to issue $329M convertible bonds to pay debt, fund share buybacks
The deal would enable Metaplanet to raise capital in US dollars through preferred stock offerings, complementing its existing yen-denominated financing in Japan.
In an Oct. 15 SEC filing, Super League said the US market for preferred securities issued by Bitcoin treasury companies has grown large enough to support new entrants. The proposed financing structure would provide another source of funding for Bitcoin purchases without relying primarily on conventional debt.
The expansion comes as Metaplanet revises its broader investment strategy. Earlier this month, the company proposed allocating up to 15% of its total assets for strategic investments to help finance Bitcoin purchases and dividend payments.
Related: Metaplanet CEO shuts down Bitcoin sale speculation after $322M transfer