Nansen has launched autonomous cryptocurrency trading tools that allow users to execute trades through artificial intelligence agents and natural language prompts, as the platform expands beyond analytics into transaction execution.

The new feature enables users to place trades by entering conversational commands in Nansen’s mobile app, rather than using traditional charts or order books, the company said in an announcement shared on Wednesday. The product is aimed at retail users seeking simplified access to crypto markets.

Nansen AI can also analyze onchain signals and provide data-driven insights to guide investor decisions, before executing trades in what the platform calls “vibe trading.” The company describes the approach as combining analytics with automated execution, while keeping final control with the user.

The trading feature will initially support activity on the Base and Solana blockchains, with plans to expand to additional networks, Nansen said.

The AI interface draws on Nansen’s proprietary onchain database, which includes hundreds of millions of labeled blockchain addresses, the company claims, and is aimed at providing investors with more reliable crypto market analysis than general-purpose AI bots like Google’s Gemini or OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

“For years, Nansen has focused on surfacing high-quality onchain signals for investors,” said Nansen co-founder and CEO Alex Svanevik. “This launch allows users to act on those insights directly within our product.”

“Now, we’re closing the loop by enabling users to execute trades directly in our product, both through an AI-native conversational mobile UX and a trading terminal on the web.”

For cross-chain trading execution across Solana and Base, Nansen partnered with decentralized exchange Jupiter, crypto exchange OKX and cross-chain protocol LI.FI, which will facilitate support for more upcoming blockchain networks.

Trading is handled through the embedded Nansen Wallet, powered by Privy’s self-custodied wallet experience.

The company said autonomous trading will be available to users starting Wednesday, excluding residents of certain jurisdictions, including Singapore, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria, Russia and parts of Ukraine, citing regulatory restrictions.

The launch comes amid growing interest in AI-assisted trading across the crypto industry, as companies experiment with automated strategies and conversational interfaces to lower barriers for retail participation.

Separately, recent testing has shown that lower-cost Chinese AI models can outperform larger Western systems in crypto trading tasks. In an autonomous trading competition reported by Cointelegraph in November 2025, models including QWEN3 MAX and DeepSeek generated stronger results than several higher-profile AI chatbots, with QWEN3 the only model to post positive returns.

AI models, crypto trading competition. Source: CoinGlass

The results highlighted ongoing limitations in real-time market execution among even the most advanced general-purpose AI systems.

