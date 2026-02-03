Bitcoin (BTC) scratched new lows below $73,000 on Tuesday as data shows troubling macroeconomic challenges bubbling below increasingly volatile markets. New data highlights tightening credit conditions, even as the US debt and borrowing costs stay elevated, and one analyst says this gap between credit pricing and credit market stress may define Bitcoin’s price trajectory for the upcoming months.

Key takeaways:

The ICE BofA US Corporate Option-Adjusted Spread is at 0.75, its lowest level since 1998.

US debt stands at $38.5 trillion, while the 10-year Treasury yield is 4.28%.

Bitcoin whale inflows to exchanges have risen, but the pace of onchain profit-taking is easing.

ICE BofA US Corporate Index Option-Adjusted Spread. Source: Fred

Tight credit spreads contrast with rising economic strain

The ICE BofA Corporate Option-Adjusted Spread may act as a key macroeconomic signal for Bitcoin. The metric tracks the extra yield investors demand for holding the corporate bonds over US Treasurys. When spreads widen, it usually reflects stress in the credit markets.

Currently, the spreads are compressed, suggesting the risk is still underpriced. This is notable given the current market. US government debt reached $38.5 trillion at the end of January, and the 10-year Treasury yield, after briefly falling below 4% in October, has climbed back to 4.28%, which is keeping the present financial conditions tight.

US Corporate Index Option spread against Bitcoin. Source: Fred

In previous Bitcoin market cycles, including 2018, 2020 and 2022, BTC formed a local bottom only after the credit spreads began to widen. That process played out within a three-to-six-month delay, rather than an immediate effect.

In August 2025, Alphractal founder Joao Wedson argued that if liquidity tightens and credit spreads rise in the coming months, Bitcoin may enter another accumulation phase before the broader market stress becomes visible.

Bitcoin whale selling rises, but longer-term pressure is cooling down

Short-term selling activity has increased for Bitcoin this week. Crypto analyst Amr Taha noted that both whales and mid-term holders recently transferred a significant amount of BTC to Binance. On Monday, wallets holding more than 1,000 BTC deposited about 5,000 BTC, matching a similar spike seen in December.

Bitcoin Binance exchange inflows by holder age. Source: CryptoQuant

At the same time, holders from the six- to 12-month age group also moved 5,000 BTC to exchanges, the largest inflow from this cohort since early 2024.

However, broader selling pressure appears to be fading. CryptoQuant data shows the spent output profit ratio (SOPR) has dropped toward 1, its lowest level in a year, as Bitcoin dropped to a year-to-date low of $73,900 on Tuesday.

Historical patterns outline that a Bitcoin bottom has played out between three to six months after credit spreads begin to widen. Rising Treasury yields may pressure the credit markets, potentially driving spreads toward the 1.5%–2% range through April.

This may lead to an accumulation window after July 2026, continuing into the second half of the year, as the market absorbs this stress, aligning with the current SOPR data, signalling long-term seller exhaustion.

ICE BofA US Yield Options Spread vs BTC price. Source: X

