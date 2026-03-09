Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage has invested 215,000 pounds (around $286,000) in Stack BTC, a London-listed Bitcoin treasury company chaired by former UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, as the Reform UK leader deepens his ties to the crypto sector.

The investment gives Farage a 6.31% stake in the company through his media vehicle Thorn In The Side, according to a Monday release.

Stack said it raised $346,000 by issuing 5.2 million new shares at $0.065 each in a strategic funding round that included Farage and Blockchain.com. The company said Blockchain.com also entered a partnership to help deliver institutional-grade services for Stack’s planned Bitcoin (BTC) treasury.

“I have long been one of the UK’s few political advocates for Bitcoin, recognising the role digital currencies will play in the future of business and finance,” Farage said. “London and the UK has historically been the centre of the world’s financial markets, and I believe that we can and should be a major global hub for the crypto industry.”

He said he is “excited about Stack’s plans to acquire and grow British businesses, representing permanent, supportive and long-term capital.”

Stack raised $2.9 million in February

Stack, which trades on London’s Aquis exchange, said it raised about $2.9 million in February and holds 21 Bitcoin worth around $1.4 million at current prices, according to its website. The company purchased the BTC in one tranche on March 5. Kwarteng and his wife control about a 5.88% stake.

Farage has increasingly cast himself as one of the UK’s most outspoken political supporters of digital assets. In May 2025 at the Bitcoin conference in Las Vegas, Farage said Reform UK would accept crypto donations and introduce a “Cryptoassets and Digital Finance Bill” if the party wins control of government in the next general election, expected before August 2029.

That push has coincided with growing controversy around crypto’s role in UK politics. Cointelegraph reported Thursday that Reform UK received another $4 million from Thailand-based crypto investor Christopher Harborne in late 2025, after an earlier $12 million donation that helped make him one of the party’s most significant financial backers.

The investment comes as the UK debates whether political parties should be allowed to accept crypto donations. On Dec. 2, officials were reported to be considering a ban, and on Feb. 26, security committee chair Matt Western called for a temporary moratorium until the Electoral Commission issues formal guidance.

