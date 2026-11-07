Chipmaker Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s relationship with President Donald Trump probably won’t save the company from a more hostile Washington in the post-election era, according to Semafor.

Even as victorious Democrats look to take the lead in regulatory committees, Republicans are planning to impose tougher export controls on chips.

Three Republican House members have asked Huang to appear in a briefing on whether he had been targeted by a Chinese intelligence agent, according to Semafor’s report on Friday.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren wants Huang to testify before Congress on Nvidia’s chip sales to China and other related matters, Semafor said.

Cointelegraph reported in March that Trump appointed leaders from the crypto, blockchain, AI and technology industries to his Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, including Nvidia CEO Huang

Huang had previously met with the president to discuss export controls for Nvidia’s chips,

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