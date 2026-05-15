Polish lawmakers approve a Ministry of Finance-backed crypto bill to implement the EU MiCA framework in a 241–200 vote after repeated vetoes.

Polish lawmakers approved a government-backed bill Friday to bring the country’s crypto market under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) framework, after President Karol Nawrocki twice vetoed earlier versions.

The vote took place on Friday during the 57th sitting of the Sejm in Warsaw, where lawmakers adopted the legislation in a 241–200 decision, according to official parliamentary records.

Backed by the Ministry of Finance, the approved bill (No. 2529) designates the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) powers to oversee market participants, impose administrative sanctions and temporarily block accounts and transactions.

Source: Sejm RP

The vote marks the third attempt by the government to pass a crypto bill following two earlier presidential vetoes, with lawmakers favoring the state-backed approach over three competing draft bills.

Poland’s crypto regulation split: Four competing bills amid rising tensions

After Nawrocki vetoed two earlier government-backed crypto bills, lawmakers returned this week to a debate over four competing proposals.

Parliament’s latest vote was based on a consolidated committee text incorporating government bill 2529 alongside competing proposals from the president (No. 2528), Confederation (No. 2530), and a parliamentary draft (No. 2363), according to official records.

Source: Crypto Patel

The opposition Law and Justice party (PiS) also submitted a separate draft bill proposing a complete ban on all crypto-asset activity in Poland, according to local media.

Community expects another veto despite Zonda controversy

Market participants and crypto commentators reacted critically to the latest Sejm vote, with some expecting the president to veto the legislation again, as repeated parliamentary approvals have not resolved key disputes over supervisory powers and enforcement under KNF.

Critics highlighted ongoing concerns over account and domain blocking provisions, which they say remain largely unchanged despite earlier presidential objections, while proposed safeguards such as stronger judicial oversight were not included in the final text.

They warned that continued deadlock could prolong regulatory uncertainty as Poland aligns with the EU’s MiCA framework ahead of upcoming implementation deadlines in July.

Source: Tomasz Mentzen

The latest debate has also been shaped by a deepening scandal around Zondacrypto, after prosecutors launched a fraud probe and thousands of users were reportedly unable to withdraw funds.

Related: Estonia's FSA issues investor warning about Zondacrypto

The issue has entered Polish politics, with Prime Minister Donald Tusk alleging links between Zondacrypto and Russian capital and influence, citing its early history and later development under new ownership. Tusk also argued that the lack of a full investor protection framework delayed regulatory action, pointing to Poland’s repeated delays in aligning with the EU’s MiCA rules.

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