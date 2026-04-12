Polymarket betting markets reportedly appeared inside Google News results alongside established news publishers before disappearing.

A Google spokesperson told The Verge that the platform’s appearance in News was an error. “This site briefly appeared in Google News in error, and it is no longer surfacing in News,” spokesperson Ned Adriance reportedly said.

Before removal, Polymarket links were shown directly beneath mainstream outlets when users searched event-driven queries. In one example cited by Futurism, a search for “will ships transit the strait” related to the Strait of Hormuz returned a Polymarket market predicting outcomes on vessel passage alongside reporting from Reuters and The Guardian.

Source: Futurism

In a Sunday search conducted by Cointelegraph, the same query did not surface any Polymarket results.

Related: Three Polymarket traders made timely bets on US-Iran ceasefire

Polymarket and Kalshi pursue media partnerships

Last year, Google partnered with both Polymarket and rival Kalshi to integrate their data into Google Finance.

In June, Elon Musk’s X also announced a partnership with Polymarket, naming it as its official prediction market partner. The deal aimed to integrate the betting-based forecasting service into the social media platform.

Furthermore, in October, MetaMask said it would integrate Polymarket as part of its push to expand beyond a crypto wallet into a broader “democratized finance” gateway. The same month, World App, the digital wallet and identity platform from Sam Altman’s World project, also added the Polymarket app.

Related: Prediction market users await Artemis II mission splashdown

Small portion of Polymarket traders make a profit

As Cointelegraph reported, only a tiny fraction of Polymarket traders manage to generate consistent high monthly income, according to new data shared by crypto analyst Andrey Sergeenkov. While around 1% of traders have crossed $5,000 in profits in a single month, only 0.015% were able to sustain that level for four consecutive months.

The findings also show that just 0.033% of wallets have exceeded $100,000 in total profits, with some of these likely belonging to professional traders rather than retail users. Despite growing hype around prediction markets as a fast-rising crypto use case, the data suggests most participants struggle to maintain consistent profitability over time.

Magazine: Bitcoin’s ‘biggest bull catalyst’ would be Saylor’s liquidation — Santiment founder