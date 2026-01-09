Cryptocurrency company Ripple is expanding its regulatory footprint after securing authorization from the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The FCA granted Ripple’s UK subsidiary, Ripple Markets UK, an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) registration and registered it under the UK’s Money Laundering Regulations (MLRs), according to official records.

The EMI license allows companies to provide payment services and issue electronic money, a move that could potentially impact Ripple as it issues its stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD).

The approval came as the FCA set a timeline for its new crypto licensing regime, requiring MLR-registered firms to apply for full authorization under the Financial Services and Markets Act (FSMA) by October 2027.

Certain Ripple products may require further FCA approval

Although Ripple Markets UK is now approved as an EMI and registered under the MLRs, it remains subject to restrictions pending further FCA approval.

“Ripple Markets UK will not, without the prior written consent of the authority,” provide services involving crypto ATMs, “offer or commence any services to retail clients,” or appoint any agents or distributors, according to FCA records.

Source: FCA

Additionally, the company is barred from issuing electronic money, or providing payment services to a “consumer, micro-enterprise or charity,” the records said.

The news came shortly after Ripple Labs president Monica Long reiterated that the company will not pursue an initial public offering (IPO) in the near future.

“Currently, we still plan to remain private,” said Long, expanding on her comments in November after a fundraise that brought Ripple’s valuation to $40 billion.

Cointelegraph approached Ripple for comment regarding the FCA’s approval, but had not received a response at the time of publication.

