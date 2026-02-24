United Kingdom-listed Bitcoin treasury firm The Smarter Web Company has secured a $30 million Bitcoin-backed credit facility from Coinbase Credit. The facility is secured against Bitcoin held in custody with Coinbase.

The company said Tuesday the facility is designed to help it deploy capital into Bitcoin (BTC) immediately after equity raises, reducing settlement timing risk during volatile markets. Smarter Web said it does not intend to use the facility as long-term debt to finance Bitcoin purchases.

Smarter Web is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market and also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States. The company describes Bitcoin as a core component of its treasury strategy and has previously said it aims to expand its digital asset holdings.

The move comes as digital asset treasuries (DATs) recorded billions in net inflows from late 2025 through January 2026 before cooling in February.

Digital asset treasury monthly inflow data. Source: DefiLlama

Data from DefiLlama shows DAT inflows reached $4 billion in December and $3.7 billion in January, before totalling just $363 million through Feb. 24.

While inflows remain positive in early 2026, February totals are tracking well below late-2025 peaks.

Smarter Web’s Bitcoin treasury holdings

According to data from BitcoinTreasuries.net, Smarter Web holds 2,689 Bitcoin, acquired at an average acquisition cost of $112,865 per coin.

At current prices, the company’s holdings are valued at roughly $170 million, reflecting an unrealized loss of about 44% based on the reported cost basis.

On Sept. 12, 2025, Smarter Web reported holding 2,470 BTC and described itself as the UK’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder at the time.

The company also signaled interest in acquiring competitors to expand its treasury and said it aspired to join the FTSE 100 index.

The latest tracker data suggests the company continued accumulating since then.

Smarter Web’s new facility would allow it to borrow against existing Bitcoin holdings to move more quickly following equity raises, then repay once fundraising proceeds settle.

Diverging corporate Bitcoin strategies

Smarter Web’s move comes as public companies take varied approaches to managing Bitcoin exposure.

On Monday, Strategy added 592 BTC to its balance sheet, bringing its total holdings to 717,722 BTC and marking its 100th BTC purchase since 2020.

By contrast, Bitdeer announced on Saturday that it had liquidated its entire Bitcoin treasury, reducing corporate holdings to zero while raising capital through a convertible debt offering.

