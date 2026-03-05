US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds increased inflows on Wednesday, with gains distributed across most issuers, as BTC briefly surged past $73,000.

Spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs posted $462 million in net inflows, marking the third consecutive day of inflows and bringing the weekly total to $1.1 billion, according to Farside data.

The new gains bring year-to-date flows to about $700 million, a modest amount after the ETFs shed $3.8 billion during a five-week outflow streak.

Ether (ETH) funds shared the sentiment, drawing $169 million in inflows after seeing minor outflows of $11 million on Tuesday.

The flows highlight a potential market reversal, with analysts observing that most Bitcoin ETFs have now turned to net positive flows YTD.

All but one spot Bitcoin fund see gains

Wednesday marked a rare occasion when nearly all US spot Bitcoin funds attracted inflows, with only the CoinShares Bitcoin ETF (BRRR) recording zero inflows on the day.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) again led inflows with $307 million, followed by the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) and the Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) with $48 million and $32 million, respectively.

Daily flows in US spot Bitcoin ETFs by issuer since Monday (in millions of US dollars). Source: Farside.co.uk

According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, almost all Bitcoin ETFs had turned net positive in year-to-date flows as of Tuesday, with only three funds still showing losses.

Those include FBTC with $1.1 billion in outflows, as well as the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC) and the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB), which have seen $648 million and $162 million in outflows, respectively.

The latest wave of gains in Bitcoin ETFs came amid a sentiment recovery attempt, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index jumping 12 points over the past 24 hours, according to Alternative.me data.

Despite Bitcoin recovering about 20% from February’s low of $60,000, the index still stands at “extreme fear” with a score of 20.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at $72,214, down about 8% over the past 30 days, according to CoinGecko.

