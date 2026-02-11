US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) extended their inflow streak to three sessions, with this week’s gains nearly offsetting last week’s outflows.

Spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs recorded $166.6 million in inflows on Tuesday, bringing total inflows this week to $311.6 million, according to data from SoSoValue.

Last week, the funds saw net outflows of $318 million, marking three consecutive weeks of losses totaling more than $3 billion.

Weekly flows in US spot Bitcoin ETFs in 2026. Source: SoSoValue

Bitcoin ETF momentum has picked up in recent sessions, despite BTC price declining around 13% over the past seven days, with the price briefly slipping below $68,000 on Tuesday, according to CoinGecko.

Earlier this week, analysts observed signs of a potential trend shift across crypto exchange-traded products, noting a slowdown in the pace of selling.

Goldman trims Bitcoin ETF exposure, adds XRP and Solana ETFs

US investment bank Goldman Sachs reported yesterday that it trimmed its Bitcoin ETF exposure in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to a Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The bank specifically reduced holdings in BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT), cutting shares outstanding by 39% from nearly 70 million in Q3 to 40.6 million in Q4, worth around $2 billion.

Goldman Sachs’ holdings of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) in Q4 2025. Source: SEC

It also decreased stakes in other Bitcoin funds and companies, including Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin (FBTC) and Bitcoin Depot, and reduced its Ether (ETH) ETF positions.

At the same time, Goldman Sachs disclosed its first-ever positions in XRP (XRP) and Solana (SOL) ETFs, acquiring 6.95 million shares of XRP ETFs, worth $152 million, and 8.24 million shares of Solana ETFs, valued at $104 million.

According to SoSoValue data, spot altcoin ETFs saw modest inflows yesterday, with Ether funds adding around $14 million, while XRP and Solana ETFs gained $3.3 million and $8.4 million, respectively.

On Thursday, Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, noted that the majority of Bitcoin ETF investors had held their positions despite the recent downturn, estimating that only about 6% of total assets exited the funds even as Bitcoin prices fell sharply.

He added that, although BlackRock’s IBIT saw its assets drop to $60 billion from a peak of $100 billion, the fund could remain at this level for years while still holding the record as the “all-time-fastest ETF to reach $60 billion.”

