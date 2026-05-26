Yield-bearing securities viewed as digital credit

Top 10 Bitcoin treasury companies. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET
Related: Saylor’s Strategy scoops $2B Bitcoin, holdings reach 843,738 BTC
Strive’s SATA product is part of a growing class of yield-bearing securities tied to corporate Bitcoin treasury strategies, an asset class that issuers are describing as “digital credit.”
Strategy, the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, currently offers multiple preferred securities tied to its Bitcoin-focused capital structure, including Stretch (STRC), Stride (STRD), Strife (STRF) and Strike (STRK).
STRC has emerged as the dominant Bitcoin-linked preferred security issued by the company. Launched in July 2025, the security currently carries a variable dividend yield of about 11.5%, according to company data. Shareholders will vote next week on a proxy proposal to pay dividends on the shares twice a month.
Earlier this month, STRC recorded a record $1.53 billion in daily trading volume, with chairman Michael Saylor describing the product as Strategy’s primary vehicle for funding Bitcoin purchases in 2026.
SATA currently has a market capitalization of about $332 million, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net data, compared with more than $10 billion for Strategy’s STRC.
Speaking Tuesday on the Coin Stories podcast, Strive Chief Risk Officer Jeff Walton said BTC-backed securities could reshape traditional financial markets and credit systems.
“You can start to rethink and reimagine what money looks like, reimagine what credit looks like,” Walton said, adding that the idea was “so simple it seems like it shouldn’t work,” which he said contributes to skepticism around the emerging sector.
Jeff Walton speaking with Natalie Brunell.
Source: Coin Stories
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