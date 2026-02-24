Taylor Lindman, the deputy general counsel at blockchain firm Chainlink Labs, has joined the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Crypto Task Force as its new chief counsel, filling a role left by now-CFTC chair Michael Selig.

In an X post on Monday, Chainlink Labs announced Lindman’s departure after five years and confirmed his official appointment to the SEC’s Crypto Task Force.

“We thank Taylor for his great five years as a key part of the Chainlink Labs team in his role as deputy general counsel. We all look forward to modernizing the US financial system together, taking it to the next level of its development and rapid growth,” Chainlink Labs said.

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, who leads the Crypto Task Force also confirmed Lindman’s new appointment on X, predicting “great things!” ahead.

A chief counsel typically serves as the senior legal advisor, guiding legal interpretation, ensuring compliance, managing risk and supporting leadership decision-making.

Lindman brings a decade of legal experience to the SEC

Lindman spent more than five years at Chainlink, according to his LinkedIn profile, across various roles, including deputy general counsel and associate general counsel.

During his tenure at Chainlink, Lindman was responsible for ensuring compliance with US and international regulations and was also part of a delegation that met with the Crypto Task Force in March 2025 to discuss crypto regulation, including token taxonomy and securities record-keeping requirements.

Before Chainlink, Lindman was an associate at Perkins Coie from 2018 to 2021 and at Debevoise & Plimpton from 2016 to 2018.

Lindman succeeds Selig, who held the role until December of last year, when he became chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Other experienced crypto hands at the SEC

Peirce announced the original lineup of 14 Crypto Task Force members in March 2025, which included several crypto industry natives along with staff taken from the chair’s office and other divisions and offices across the commission.

Landon Zinda, a former policy director at Coin Center from March 2023 until February 2025, is on the task force as a senior advisor.

Veronica Reynolds, also a senior advisor on the task force, previously worked as an associate at Baker Hostetler, a law firm with a practice group focused on digital assets and Web3 technology.

The SEC Crypto Task Force was established following a friendlier policy shift from the incoming Trump administration. Since then the task force has held roundtable events and tours to gather feedback from the crypto industry, academics and market participants on digital asset regulation.

