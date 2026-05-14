Here’s what happened in crypto today
38 minutes ago
Source: DefiLlama
Bitcoin is also being used directly for payments in some emerging markets. Africa Bitcoin Corporation executive chairman Stafford Masie said on the Coin Stories podcast in March that BTC functions as everyday money in parts of Africa, describing local economies where merchants accept payments directly in satoshis instead of dollars or local currencies.
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